Business of the Week: Stephen Donnelly and Associates

OWEGO, NY – Stephen Donnelly and Associates is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Stephen Donnelly is a full-service marketing, communications and public relations consulting firm.

Founded eighteen years ago as Dynamic Innovation Group, the company went through a rebrand several years ago as Donnelly’s reputation in the community increased.

The business assists clients with graphic design, logo design, branding, digital marketing, social media, search engine optimization and media buying.

Donnelly says he wants to remain a boutique firm so that he can maintain close relationships with his customers.

“We’re not the typical marketing firm. We don’t like to kind of pick option A, B or C or fit the client into option A, B or C. We do a lot of research, we’re very data-driven, very research oriented, very high-touch. For us, it’s really important to really understand the client and position ourselves as a partner rather than a vendor with these clients,” he says.

Donnelly, who is a Newark Valley grad, moved his office to Front Street in Owego last fall.

He says it is a more centralized location for his clients across the Southern Tier.

Stephen Donnelly and Associates also has customers in twenty-five other states and five foreign countries.

The firm has ten employees and is looking to hire more.