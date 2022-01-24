BINGHAMTON, NY – Small Addictions R-C is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Owned by Chris and Jodi Conrad, this business started off as something they both did on the side starting back in 2013.

By 2018, they officially announced they found the perfect location for their hobby shop on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

It is now the largest radio-controlled hobby shop in all of New York State.

It offers everything from apparel, R-C cars and trucks, batteries, tools, toys, and an indoor clay oval track for people to practice racing.

“I think probably our service, we have a very good name, a good reputation, plus we are constantly adding to our inventory. We probably have one of the largest inventories in New York State, so that helps,” says Chris.

Small Addictions R-C is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Hours of operation are 10 to 7 during the week and 10 to 5 on weekends.

The track is open on Wednesdays for practice and Sundays are race day.

You can find them online at smalladdictionsRC.com.