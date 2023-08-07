BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Simply Tan and Simply Apparel are the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Owner Katie Kane combined her two businesses into a space within the former Number 5 building on Binghamton’s Southside last October. Kane launched Simply Tan in 2017 as a mobile spray tan business inspired by her father’s melanoma diagnosis. The Simply Apparel business grew out of her 13 years working in the New York City fashion industry. She says she carries quality brands for women at affordable prices that weren’t available locally.

Ultimately, her goal was to create a Simply Space where friends and customers alike could relax and spend time together.

“It’s a really fun, unique experience. The goal was to just have a space that is relaxing, inviting and you can hang out and get a spray tan or shop and just have a good time,” said Kane.

Kane says offers special spray tan rates for bridal parties as well as private shopping parties. She’s planning to add some clothing for men to her store.

To learn more, go to shopsimplyapparel.com.