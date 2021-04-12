BRACKNEY, PA – Shepherd’s Camp is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Shepherd’s Camp is celebrating its 76th anniversary this year.

It has overnight stays for adults with developmental disabilities.

The staff offers full care and their equipment is wheel chair accessible.

Due to some grants they’ve recently received, they will be tackling some big projects, like adding accessibility through hard surfaces.

Ben Myers, Director of Shepherd’s Camp, says he loves that camp is all of life, all the time.

“We are a vacation full of life long memories and friends as well as a home away from home. Our goal is to take the classic camp that everybody knows and loves from growing up, and we make that fun, safe and accessible for our campers,” says Myers.

The staff is excited to welcome the campers back for their summer session after not being able to have one last year due to COVID.

Last summer the camp sent out ‘Camp in a Box’ filled with memorabilia to all their campers.

An event coming up is a VIP Art Auction, where all of the art work will be made by the campers with developmental disabilities.