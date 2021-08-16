Business of the Week: Rosanne Sall Advertising

BINGHAMTON, NY – Rosanne Sall Advertising is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Rosanne Sall has been in the community for 35 years now, and it’s still growing.

Its a full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Binghamton.

It offers everything from social media, digital advertising, traditional advertising, print, public relations and now producing virtual events and fundraisers.

Candace Chapman is the Director of Client Strategy says she believes the longevity of the business is what makes it unique.

“We work with a lot of people locally, so we have a lot of deep connections in the community. Brandy Devine and I work together, we know a lot about the media in the community and we have a lot of in house professionals, so we’re really able to do it all mostly in house and that keeps the messaging and that keeps the product very cohesive,” says Chapman.

Chapman says the goal of Rosanne Sall Advertising it to help other local small businesses grow.

Rosanne Sall has 8 full time employees all working in-house.

If anyone is interested in learning more about what it offers visit RSAdAgency.com.