BINGHAMTON, NY – The Riverdale Banquet Hall is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located inside what was for many years Brothers 2 on Watson Boulevard, the building was purchased by the Anastos family in 2017.

They also operate the Broadway Diner on Watson.

The Anastos family made extensive renovations to the structure, eliminating the restaurant to focus solely on events, primarily weddings.

But it also, hosts other parties such as showers, rehearsal dinners, birthdays and graduations.

Events Manager Lisa Melena says the Riverdale attends to every detail.

“We do the full setup for events so people love that. They love that they don’t have to worry about anything. We map things out including menu, timeline, floor plans, with our brides, with our grooms, with any other events for that matter. We make sure that everything is set in place how they want it,” says Melena.

The Riverdale also installed a bridal suite with private bathroom for brides and their wedding parties.

Plus, there’s an outdoor patio for cocktail receptions in warmer months.

The Riverdale is booking up for 2022, with May and June already full.

For more information go to RiverdaleBanquetHall.com.