BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rent a Chef Catering Services of Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Rent a Chef was started about 8 years ago when owner Michael Sackett quit his trucker job to pursue his passion of cooking.

He says that their menu has a little bit of everything, but if you don’t see what you want, the kitchen will make whatever your craving.

The catering service specializes in weddings, but will cook for corporate events, parties, and even for a private dinner.

Sackett says that on average, the company is cooking for 150 to 200 people.

The company provides its own servers, and brings the kitchen to you through its mobile food prep truck.

“We have a mobile kitchen that is fully equipped. We can cook your wedding on site, rather than cook your wedding in a commercial kitchen, put everything in a holder and bring it down and let it sit till you’re ready, with us, we come, we set-up, we cook everything on-site. So, when your food is ready for you to eat it, it is coming out of the oven bubbling, not coming out of a holder after two hours,” he said.

Sackett says that he hand picks the ingredients for each event, and that Rent A Chef always buys fresh, never canned or frozen.

You can view their menu and schedule an event through their website http://Rentachefcatering.com.