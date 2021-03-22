Business of the Week: Plumbers and Pipefitters

BINGHAMTON, NY – Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 112 is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

The international union has been around since September of 1893.

For over 100 years the company has been providing skilled journeymen and apprentices for plumbing contractors.

The local covers portions of 8 counties and has 325 working members.

Business manager Dan Crocker says there are a lot of opportunities for good-paying plumbing and pipefitting careers.

“Just need to have a commitment to your trade and commitment to yourself. It’s the makings of the American dream really, I mean to get accepted into a trade, it’s lifelong,” says Crocker.

Crocker says the training facilities and experience are excellent and always adapting to changes in the industry.

Local 112 has 10 employees focused on member benefits, investments and education.

Every first working Monday of the month the union accepts applications for new apprentices and there are just a few minimum requirements.