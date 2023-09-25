TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Pinkies barbecue and bakery is being recognized as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.

What started as a food truck has developed into multiple brick and mortar eateries along Front Street, with another on the way.

Pinkies Barbecue opened in 2017 and the bakery opened in 2020. The bakery moved down the street in April into the old Friendly’s building across from Aldi.

The owner, Dan Napierala says that Pinkies is opening a new spot on Front Street where the bakery used to be, called the Dog House, which will specialize in gourmet hotdogs and poutine.

“Parents bring their kids in here and they’re looking at the pastry case, and their looking like ‘oh my gosh all this great stuff here.’ And we want to create those memories for other people,” said Napierala.

The Dog House is said to open in the next week or so. Pinkies bakery makes special dessert orders for events and just recently started printing images and text on cookies and cakes.

Napierala says that he didn’t intend for Pinkies to grow to what it has. He says that whenever he finds a need, he tries to fill that need.

You can find information on all three sites by visiting their website, eatatpinkies.com.