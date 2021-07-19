Business of the Week: Phantom Chef Catering

BINGHAMTON, NY – Phantom Chef is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Owner Michelle McIlroy started the business as an off-site caterer back in 2009.

In 2017, she opened the storefront on Washington Avenue in Endicott so that she could offer culinary education and host some gatherings.

McIlroy is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has a masters degree in hospitality.

She schedules group cooking classes and also offers custom classes with private groups.

She includes special tips, such as knife skills, and everyone gets hands-on in her kitchen.

“When you get together in the kitchen, it’s a party. You’re laughing, you’re communicating, people are making mistakes, that’s fine. We fix those, everyone laughs. It’s just a fun, good time and you don’t really realize you’re doing the work part of it,” says Mcllory.

Then, the group sits down to eat the meal together.

McIlroy says that what makes the catering side of her business special is that she customizes every menu based on the customer’s budget and preferences.

To sign up for a class or get more information, go to PhantomChefCatering.com.