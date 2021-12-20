ENDICOTT, NY – Mercy House of the Southern Tier is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Mercy House has been a community care center for the terminally ill for 5 years now, offering support 24/7.

Since opening in March of 2016, it’s cared for over 700 residents and their families.

It has 5 full time employees, 16 part time, and over 200 volunteers.

Executive Director Linda Cerra says they wouldn’t be able to do what they do if it wasn’t for the volunteers.

Mercy House is the only non-denominational community care center in a 90 mile radius.

“Well that’s our mission and our goal. When you walk into Mercy House, it does not look like a medical facility. I like to describe us as a large home with 10 bedrooms,” says Cerra.

Due to the pandemic, Mercy House is only able to house 8 residents at a time.

If anyone is interested in volunteering or just wants to know more about Mercy House, visit MercyHouseSouthernTier.com.