BINGHAMTON, NY – MediaBrush Marketing is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Founded by veteran advertising executive Stephanie Krummenacker 3 years ago, MediaBrush helps businesses tell their stories through digital, broadcast and print media.

About half of its clients are in Greater Binghamton and Syracuse and the other half spread out across the country.

One year ago, it moved into an office in the Kilmer Building in Binghamton and one month ago expanded to double its office space.

Krummenacker says MediaBrush marries data with storytelling for a well-executed marketing plan.

“Because we have clients from Hawai’i to Boston and all points in between, we see what really works, we see the trends that are happening across the country, so we can bring those ideas to the local business owner here in the Binghamton area. They’re also benefiting from the expertise that I bring after 20 years in media marketing in a dozen cities across the country. And then we have this great dedicated team that loves to tell those stories,” she says.

MediaBrush currently has 6 full-time employess and a part-timer from Binghamton University.

Krummenacker says she’s like to hire additional B-U students who offer energy, enthusiasm and a youthful perspective.

For more information, go to MediaBrush Marketing dot com or look it up on social media.