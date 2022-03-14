BINGHAMTON, NY – Meals on Wheels of Western Broome is this weeks Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Week.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome has been serving this community since 1970, serving Endicott, Endwell, Johnson City, Vestal and the Town of Maine.

It has 7 staff members, but over 200 volunteers that help make this possible.

Its mission is to provide seniors with nutritious, home-delivered meals and social interaction.

Executive Director, Jackie Pangilinan says it is currently celebrating 50 years of the March of Meals initiative.

“In March of 1972, President Nixon signed into law a measure that mended the Older Americans Act to include a national nutrition program for seniors. So, it really brings awareness to what we do everyday and meal programs across the country because there’s that need in every community, especially with this very vulnerable population,” says Pangilinan.

The volunteers deliver the meals Monday through Friday, dropping off one hot meal and one cold meal to each person.

Pangilinan adds that every 2 to 4 months the menu changes and the residents involved get to choose what food they’d like.

If anyone is interested in learning more call 754 7856.