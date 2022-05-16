BINGHAMTON, NY – Lourdes is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Lourdes is a community-based provider of health care offering a broad spectrum of services, three-quarters of which are out-patient.

Among its specialties are orthopedics, cancer care, urology, youth mental health services and both surgical and non-surgical weight loss.

Lourdes, which is now part of the Ascension network, was founded in 1925 by 4 nuns known as the Daughters of Charity.

It began in a donated mansion located where the hospital now stands on Riverside Drive.

President and CEO Kathy Connerton was born at Lourdes.

She says mission and values are at the core of what they do.

“For those of us who worked here when the Daughters were here, their presence in this community and their courage and their willingness to always do what was right for the community has lived long and strong. And even with new associates that join us now, we spend a good deal of time talking about where we came from,” she said.

Lourdes employs over 3 thousand workers and is continuing to grow with plans to expand regionally to the west and north.

Connerton says Lourdes chooses many of its services based on community need rather than revenue stream, such as its primary and specialty care vans as well as its mobile dental units.