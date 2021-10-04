Business of the Week: Kiefer-Randall Construction

BINGHAMTON, NY – Kiefer-Randall Construction and Remodeling is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Kiefer-Randall is a family owned and operated company that started back in November of 2009.

It’s a residential remodeling company, focusing on areas like kitchens, bath, additions, decks, and flooring.

There are about 12 employees, 8 in the field and 4 in house.

Tim Kiefer is a Co-Owner and he says there are 2 things that makes their company stand out.

“The customer comes first, we’re there to serve them and it’s our privilege to be there. That and the fact that we’ve been here in our community for so long and other than taking a personal interest in our jobs that our employees are doing, the fact that we will do whatever it takes to make our customers happy,” says Kiefer.

If anyone is interested in any of its services, visit Kiefer Randall dot com.

Its office hours are 8 to 4, Monday through Friday.