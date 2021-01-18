BINGHAMTON, NY – Keller Williams Realty of Greater Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Keller Williams is a residential and commercial real estate firm representing clients in the purchase, sale and rental of real estate.

Founded in Austin, Texas in the 1980’s, the firm opened its Binghamton office almost 5 years ago.

This month, it moved from the Southside to the MetroCenter downtown.

While the majority of its business is residential sales, it has several agents that focus on commercial properties.

Team Leader and CEO Allison Drihmi says there are 3 ways in which Keller Williams stands out from its competition.

“First is our technology, second is our world class training and third is our culture. So we have a culture of making sure that we support one another, we’re giving back to our community because of that we are strength together and therefore we get to help our communities and help each other to be better,” says Drihmi.

Drihmi says the firm created its own billion-dollar Keller Cloud that, among other things, allows agents to establish their own websites, provides analytical local real estate data and offers a consumer app to search for available homes.

The local office currently has 49 real estate agents and is looking to grow.

For more information, go to KW.com.