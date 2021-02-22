Business of the Week: Junior League of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Junior League of Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Known for creating such projects as the Discovery Center and its Story Garden and the recently opened Kopernik Science Park, Junior League is an organization of volunteer women.

It currently has 118 active and sustaining members who secure grant funding, form committees, and create projects and programs that our eventually turned over to others to operate.

Past President Gabby Wayman says the Junior League is made up of unsung heroes, wokring largely behind the scenes.

“We are most effective when we are working together with each other as members, and when we’re working with organizations across the community. So, we have our own projects that we dedicate our members to. We also are always looking for partners who need us to amplify the work that they’re doing, through additional volunteers or other support that we can offer,” says Wayman.

The local Junior League was chartered in 1932 and traces its roots 5 years earlier to the creation of the Binghamton Charity League.

Over the years, it assisted with the creation of the Roberson Museum, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP and the Southern Tier Zoological Society which operates the Ross Park Zoo.

“All of these issues were brought to us. Whether it was by a community organization, or whether it was from a different place. People asked the Junior League to help them because they know we can get the job done,” says Communications Team Member Faith Vavra.

A major thrust of the Junior League is leadership training for its members.

Prior to any new project, the women study the relevant issues in preparation and receive additional training.

The Junior League next multi-year effort is addressing hunger.

It plans to partner with existing organizations already working to solve food insecurity.

The Junior League is seeking new members.

For more information, go to JuniorLeagueofBinghamton.org.