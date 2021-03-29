Business of the Week: Johnson Outdoors Gear

BINGHAMTON, NY – Johnson Outdoors Gear is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Johnson makes a variety of tents under the popular Eureka brand, including camping tents, military tents and event tents.

Plus, it recently started producing negative-pressure patient POD tents for the healthcare industry.

The business was founded as Eureka in downtown Binghamton in 1895.

In 1973, it was purchased by the Johnson family, owners of S-C Johnson Wax.

The company employs about 110 people locally, most of them at the manufacturing facility on Conklin Road in Conklin.

Johnson also has a distribution site in the Kirkwood Industrial Park.

Business Director for the military and event tent division Jim Reyen says he loves hearing positive feedback from those who have used their tents.

“Our products create positive change, whether it’s a camping trip or a wedding or protecting our troops, we’re very proud of our products and our tradition and history as well,” says Reyen.

The local Johnson operation also produces Jetboil camping stoves.

The company closed its Eureka retail store last fall, but you can still buy their products at Dick’s Sporting Goods as well as online.

Johnson is also hiring in its manufacturing facility.

To apply or order an item online, go to JohnsonOutdoors.com.