Business of the Week: Java Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company

BINGHAMTON, NY – Java Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Java Joe’s started back in 1999 as a small coffee shop on State Street in downtown Binghamton, roasting their own coffee here locally.

About 20 years ago, the Java Joe’s Roasting Company was born, created by the owners David and Kathy Pagnani and Vice President Eric Cole.

Since then it’s continued to partner with many local places out here, like Somethin’ Sweet Gourmet and Fuddy Duddy Fudge.

Cole mentions that there are coffee roasters everywhere, but he says this is what makes Java Joes unique.

“What I think perhaps stands us out from the most is our customer service. We’re very responsive, you have to have a good product, but it’s the customer service that really sets you apart,” says Cole.

Cole says they now ship to all over the U.S. and even started its own fundraising program.

He adds that Java Joes uses the top 2 percent graded beans, which he says makes a huge difference.

Java Joe’s is located at 73 Griswold Street in Binghamton and it’s open 9 to 5 Monday through Friday.

If anyone would like to purchase the coffee head on over to JavaJoesRoasting.com.