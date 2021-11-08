Business of the Week: J and K Plumbing

BINGHAMTON, NY – J and K Plumbing and Heating is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

J and K was founded by William Jones in 1948 out of a barn on Thorp Street in Binghamton.

Now in its 4th generation, the family business still has its headquarters on Thorp.

J and K does all forms of mechanical contracting for commercial and industrial customers.

In can service and install H-VAC systems, plumbing and pipes for oil, natural gas, compressed air and more.

J and K also operates its own fabrication facilities on Thorp and nearby Charlotte Street where it creates its own custom duct work and pipe fitting.

4th generation Max Jones co-owns the business with his father Allyn.

“We’ve continued to grow and not been afraid to innovate. With some of the new ideas that come out, not all of them are successes, not all of them are going to work. We’ve learned a lot through the years, what has worked, what hasn’t worked, and how to approach some of these new systems and ideas in a meaningful way,” says Jones.

J and K currently has about 65 employees who work on jobs across Upstate New York and into Pennsylvania and New England.

Jones says he expects that number to double in the next year as a number of delayed projects finally get underway.

He says labor shortage issues have been going on since long before the pandemic.

Anyone interested in a position can fill out an application at its offices at 24 Thorp Street.