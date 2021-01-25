Business of the Week: Insurance Office of America

BINGHAMTON, NY – Insurance Office of America or IOA is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

IOA is the 11th largest privately held insurance firm in the country with offices in 40 states.

Its Northeast regional hub is located in the Kilmer Building in downtown Binghamton.

IOA entered the Binghamton market with the purchase of Robert J Hanafin and continues to promote Hanafin’s legacy of 85 years of service to the community as well as its good reputation across Upstate New York.

Managing partner Mike Coleman says IOA is committed to its clients and its employees.

“A place where the employees don’t want to leave nor do our clients for life. So, with that in mind, I think that’s our differentiator. We care about the people that we’re working with, we treat them like family, and also our clients the same way,” says Coleman.

Coleman says that while IOA writes a broad line of policies from a variety of national, regional and local carriers, its specialty in the Binghamton office is insurance for construction firms and developers.

That includes issuing surety bonds for those bidding on public projects.

Coleman says that with the addition of 3 new hires, the Binghamton office will employ 22 people.