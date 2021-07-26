Business of the Week: IBI Group Architects and Engineers

BINGHAMTON, NY – IBI Group Architects and Engineers is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The local office specializes in work on behalf of educational institutions, both K through 12 and higher ed, but can also access the expertise of the broader firm with 60 offices across the globe.

The local IBI has 30 employees and traces its roots back to 1976 when it was founded as Bearsch and Compeau.

In 1990, it changed its name to Bearsch, Compeau, Knudson with the addition of engineer John Knudson.

In 2007, it became a part of IBI.

Associate Director and architect Dan Whelan says IBI offers a diversity of service.

“Everything from architecture to engineering, to site work, all in house under one umbrella. Secondly, being part of IBI Group, we have the opportunity to bring a global experience to the local community here. A whole set of ideas and thoughts,” says Whelan.

The local group has done work for Binghamton University as well as the Union-Endicott, Maine-Endwell, Chenango Valley and Susquehanna Valley school districts.

Whelan says IBI also serves other governmental and private customers.