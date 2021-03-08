BINGHAMTON, NY – Fairfield Inn Marriott is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Fairfield Inn has been open now for 21 years, and they have been apart of the Chamber since the beginning.

The hotel is described as beauty of simplicity and family friendly.

Fairfield typically employs 22 people, but due to COVID, they currently have around 10 employees.

General Manager at the hotel, Marcus Peeples, says his staff is what sets this hotel apart.

“What makes this hotel incredibly special would be the team that’s here. The staff here cares about every person that comes through that door and they strive really hard to put on a great performance and give a really great stay to every single guest here,” says Peeples.

Peeples is excited to say that even during the pandemic their pool, fitness center and other amenities are open and available to their guests.

They also offer breakfast in the morning for all their guests to enjoy.

Another thing that sets this hotel apart is their affiliation with LUMA as well as their partnership with the American Cancer Society.