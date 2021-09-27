Business of the Week: Express Employment

BINGHAMTON, NY – Express Employment is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Express Employment has been around for 4 years now, essentially playing match maker.

It works with companies to help find the best candidate for an open position the company may have.

Internally, Express Employment currently has 8 employees.

Anyone looking for a job can come in and talk with an employment specialist about their job history.

Sandy Jones is the owner of Express Employment.

Jones says this is a great opportunity for anyone underemployed looking to get back into the work force.

“It’s a great opportunity to come in and essentially go through one interview but be considered by potentially 20 different companies in the long run. It’s a stress free way to get an employment advocate to help them find the best opportunity,” says Jones.

Express Employment is open Monday through Friday 8 to 5.

However, Jones says there will always be someone on stand by if anyone needs help after hours.

For a list of job openings right now and to see all Express Employment offers go to expresspros.com.

