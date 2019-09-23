Business of the week: Endwell Rug and Floor

ENDWELL N.Y – Endwell Rug and Floor is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in 1939, Endwell Rug has remained in the Grosso family for 80 years

Located at 3646 George F Highway, it sells wall-to-wall carpeting, area rugs, hardwood flooring, ceramic tiles, sheet vinyl and luxury vinyl tiles.

The full-service floor store does installations and has a growing commercial division, providing flooring to banks, schools, hospitals and other businesses.

President and co-owner Glen Grosso says that while carpeting is losing some market share to hard-surface flooring in recent years, there have been some advances in carpets that make them more stain-resistant and easier to care for.

“Shaw has come out with a carpet that has a water-resistant backing so it’s a spill-proof backing. If you spill something on the carpet or you have an animal that has an accident, it stays on top, it doesn’t get into the subfloor. So, it can be extracted easily and cleaned,” says Grosso.

Endwell Rug has a second location on Carbon Street in Oneonta.

The Endwell location is open Monday through Friday from 8 until 8, Saturdays 8 to 5 and Sundays from 11 to 4.

For more information, go to Endwellrug.com