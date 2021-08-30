Business of the Week: Endwell Greens

ENDWELL, NY -Endwell Greens Golf Club is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Built in 1969 on 200 acres along Sally Piper Road in Endwell, Endwell Greens was purchased by Jeff and Dana Pilarcek in 2017.

The public course offers league play and specializes in hosting fundraising tournaments.

In addition to its bar/restaurant, the club has a banquet facility with 2 large rooms, an outdoor pavilion and a pergola for wedding ceremonies.

Director of Golf Operations Joe Mars says the pandemic hit the golf course hard.

“We lost out on weddings, quite a few banquets. This year, things are coming back. We’ve had a couple of outdoor concerts, which has been very nice. It’s nice to see people out,” says Mars.

Mars says the Pilarceks are making constant improvements to the course, including all new cart paths and the addition of 72 new gold carts.

Endwell Greens is open from 7 to 7 seven days a week during the golfing season.

For more information, go to EndwellGreens.com.