BINGHAMTON, NY – Empowering People’s Independence or E-P-I is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

E-P-I opened up more than 40 years ago, providing personalized care, education, training, support services and more to people with developmental disabilities, epilepsy, and brain injury.

It came to Binghamton in 2001, but 2015 is when most of the growth happened.

E-P-I currently offers 2 residential homes in Greater Binghamton and its working on a 3rd.

Other services include educational support groups for people with developmental disabilities and their loved ones.

Program Manager for Broome Community Services Becky Butler says an organization like this is very important.

“Having people with disabilities feel like they’re part of the community and actually work on social inclusion is one of the most important things that I feel so personably about. To be able to be apart of that every single day is just amazing to know that we support over 7,000 people a year in doing so is just a wonderful feeling,” says Butler.

E-P-I also offers a summer camp for individuals with epilepsy.

To learn more, visit EPINY.org.