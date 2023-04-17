ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Empire Access is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Empire Access offers fiber optic internet, phone, security and HD streaming TV.

Formerly known as Empire Telephone, the company traces its roots back to a small phone company in the Finger Lakes in the late 1800’s.

It rebranded itself Empire Access a couple decades ago and first entered the Greater Binghamton market a year and a half ago.

It boasts lightning fast speeds with 1 gigabit for residential customers for $50 a month.

Vice President of Sales Bob VanDelinder says Empire Access prides itself on top quality customer service.

“We operate a local 24/7 customer service center based in the Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania. We have multiple call centers so when you call our office, you speak to a live person. You’re not in a call system where you have to press “0” and “1” you actually speak to someone and they can help you with your needs.”

VanDelinder says $50 a month is not a promotional offer, but the regular rate.

And he says there’s no fee for installation or the modem.

Empire Access was named fastest internet in the country in 2019 by PC Magazine.

To check for or request service in your area, go to empireaccess.com.