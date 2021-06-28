Business of the Week: Edward Jones/Kent Sisco Financial

BINGHAMTON, NY – Edward Jones Investments, Kent Sisco Financial Officer is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Like other Edward Jones offices in Greater Binghamton, Sisco offers financial planning through stocks, mutual funds, insurance and other investment products.

Sisco is taking over the office formerly run by Tony Fulgieri which has been at 27 Oak Street in Binghamton for the past 12 years.

Sisco himself has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry.

He says it’s important to get to know clients personally.

“We really look at our relationship with our clients as a partnership. One of the primary goals with Edward Jones is to help take the mystery out of investing. By doing that, our goal is to help our clients become more educated investors in the process,” says Sisco.

Sisco says Edward Jones has received high ratings for its customer service and for understanding what their clients’ priorities are.

He also says the pandemic helped to prove the importance of having your financial affairs in order.

To set up an appointment, call 723-1570.