Business of the Week: Doron Precision Systems

KIRKWOOD, NY – Doron Precision Systems is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Doron is a world leader in driving simulators.

It was founded in 1973 when Carl Wenzinger and a partner purchased the ground transportation simulation business from Singer Link.

Back then, the business was focused on creating simulators for high school drivers ed courses.

Since then, Doron has diversified, providing simulators for truck drivers, transit bus drivers, law enforcement, emergency response vehicles, mining trucks and equipment and the military.

Wenzinger’s son Don is the company’s President and CEO.

He says the talented pool of engineers and manufacturing workers have developed a plug-and-play style strategy that allows them to respond quickly to a client’s needs.

“We are able to take the same basic platform, including the hardware, the software of our products, and adapt it to all of these different markets, to trucking, law enforcement, fire, military, mining. They’re quite different, the vehicles, but by using the same common platform, it keeps our cost down and helps us to be very competitive,” says Wenzinger.

They were kind enough to give me a chance to operate the mining simulator.

Doron recently announced an exciting new contract that could lead to growth in the near future.

It received a contract from the U-S Army Reserves to create simulators for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which is the successor to the humvee.

Doron is partnering with the JLTV manufcaturer Oshkosh Defense on the project.