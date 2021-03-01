Business of the Week: Dimon and Bacorn

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dimon and Bacorn is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

For over 100 years, it has offered moving and storage services.

It currently has offices and warehouse space in Vestal, Elmira and near Syracuse.

Dimon and Bacorn packs, moves and unpacks items for both commercial and residential customers.

And it’s an agent of North American Van Lines for out-of-state moves.

Assistant Operations Manager Zach Bezek says the employees make sure everything arrives safely and in one piece.

“We’re very customer service oriented. We care about the people and we care about getting their stuff to their destination. If they’re mvoing from one pace to the other, we want to get them there,” says Bezek.

Dimon and Bacorn is still owned by the 4th generation of the Dimon family.

It’s currently hiring.

Interested candidates can apply in person at 444 Commerce Road in Vestal.

For more information, go to DimonandBacorn.com.