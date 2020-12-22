Business of the Week: Dillenbeck Real Estate

TOWN OF CHENANGO – Jessica Dillenbeck Real Estate is our Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It is operated by Jessica Dillenbeck herself, who got her real estate license in 2005, and has three employees.

The agency operates in Binghamton, but reaches out to Tioga, Chenango, and Delaware Counties.

It specializes in single home, multi-family, and land sales.

Dillenbeck became interested in real estate after buying her first home, and took night classes to learn the business.

She says working in residential real estate is in her wheelhouse.

“I really enjoy the residential aspect of it. I’ve done some commercial sales. I like to be one on one with the consumer, with the client, taking them through the process of ‘I want to sell my house,’ or ‘I want to buy all the way through closing.’ You develop a friendship with them throughout, and it helps build the community,” she says.

Dillenbeck says she experienced a busy summer in real estate, with people coming from New York City, and other neighboring states to buy homes in Binghamton.

She attributes this to phenomenal prices on homes in the area.

You can find out more by visiting http://SuccessWithJess.com.