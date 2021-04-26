Business of the Week: Delta Engineers

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENDWELL, NY – Delta Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

As the name implies, Delta is a multi-disciplinary firm offering architectural, engineering, surveying, environmental and ecological services.

It was founded by Don Adams in 1976 and has since grown to employ 126 people across 4 locations.

In recent years, it has expanded to the Syracuse and Schenectady markets through acquisitions.

Business Development Manager Danielle Naylor says Delta offers its workers a sense of family and community and many of them volunteer on behalf of local causes.

“Delta was a gold sponsor for the Broome County Festival of Lights this past winter. We wanted to bring a fun, family-safe and COVID-safe activity to the community. We also have participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring for many years and several Make-A-Wish projects as well over the years. We’re proud to have been named one of the best places to work in Central New York for the past 6 years,” says Naylor.

Delta works in a number of sectors including K-12 schools, higher education, and municipal, state and federal agencies.

Projects have included The Agency headquarters, Visions Federal Credit Union, SUNY Broome and National Pipe and Plastics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News