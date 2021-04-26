Business of the Week: Delta Engineers

ENDWELL, NY – Delta Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

As the name implies, Delta is a multi-disciplinary firm offering architectural, engineering, surveying, environmental and ecological services.

It was founded by Don Adams in 1976 and has since grown to employ 126 people across 4 locations.

In recent years, it has expanded to the Syracuse and Schenectady markets through acquisitions.

Business Development Manager Danielle Naylor says Delta offers its workers a sense of family and community and many of them volunteer on behalf of local causes.

“Delta was a gold sponsor for the Broome County Festival of Lights this past winter. We wanted to bring a fun, family-safe and COVID-safe activity to the community. We also have participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring for many years and several Make-A-Wish projects as well over the years. We’re proud to have been named one of the best places to work in Central New York for the past 6 years,” says Naylor.

Delta works in a number of sectors including K-12 schools, higher education, and municipal, state and federal agencies.

Projects have included The Agency headquarters, Visions Federal Credit Union, SUNY Broome and National Pipe and Plastics.