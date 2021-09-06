Business of the Week: Culligan Water Systems

BINGHAMTON, NY – Culligan of Endicott is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The franchise was started 75 years ago and was purchased by Mike Karr 9 years ago.

Karr also operates Culligan offices in Syracuse, Scranton and New City.

The business has been expanding in recent years, moving its offices out of the bottling plant 2 years ago and across the street on Airport Road in Endicott.

Karr says no one knows more about water filtration and treatment than the inventor of the water softener.

“Around here, we see a lot of hard water. So, water softeners, regardless of whether it’s well water or city water, if you have hard water, you need a water softener. Water softener is the best thing you can ever put in your house. It’s literally a game-changer,” says Karr.

Culligan also offers bottled filtered or spring water for coolers and even has a new bottle-free cooler.

Plus, Karr says technology is improving the treatment systems which can now be controlled by apps and self-report any problems that arise.

For more information, go to WeAreCulligan.com.