Business of the Week: Courtyard Marriott

BINGHAMTON, NY – Courtyard by Marriott is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It’s designed for the business traveler, but due to COVID, no one was traveling for work.

The hotel had to close for 6 weeks last year and let go of all their employees.

They are starting to see more travelers now that restrictions are loosening up.

They typically staff up to 35 people, but right now they only have 15.

The General Manager, Gwenda Ward says she extremely thankful for her staff.

“They’ve had a rough 15 months, so I believe they all go above and beyond. They are basically family from the day they’re hired, until they move on,” says Ward.

The hotel has a bistro, that is only open in the mornings, and they also have Starbucks coffee there as well.

The pool and exercise room are still closed due to restrictions, but their meeting room is open for reservations.

To reserve a room at the Courtyard by Marriott on the Vestal Parkway go to marriott.com.