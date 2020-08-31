Business of the Week: Cornell Cooperative Extension

TOWN OF DICKINSON – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The organization traces its roots back over 100 years when it was formed by the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and represented the first farm bureau and cooperative extension in the state.

With its headquarters on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson, CCE operates both the Broome County Regional Farmers Market and two Taste New York store locations, one on Front and the other located at the Gateway Information Center on Interstate 81 just north of the Pennsylvania border.

Over the years, it has expanded beyond its traditional focus on agriculture, to also offer programs on horticulture and family and youth development as well as job training.

During the pandemic, it has helped to distribute hand sanitizer and PPE to local farms and helped others develop their safety plans.

“We are so much more than just one thing. And I would love for people to discover and follow us on Facebook. We started a hash tag #Stuff CCE Does. I think they would be pleasantly surprised at the opportunities, services and supports that we provide,” says Executive Director Beth Roberts.

Roberts says the influence and standing of Cornell Cooperative Extension has increased in recent years through strong partnerships.

CCE works with Broome-Tioga BOCES and the Food and Health Network on a Farm to School initiative.

It partners with the Binghamton and Union-Endicott school districts on programming for at-risk youth.

And it worked with State Senator Fred Akshar to establish Ag in the Classroom curricula in fifteen local school districts.