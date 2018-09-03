Business of the Week: Community Bank

Community Bank is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The banking chain has a local branch on Riverside Drive in Johnson City near the Binghamton city line.

Overall, it has 225 locations spread across Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.

While the 152-year-old institution has grown considerably in the past few decades, it has remained committed to serving small, mostly rural communities.

Central Region Manager Paul LePore says many of its customers still prefer face-to-face interactions.

“We believe in interpersonal skills and the strength of relationships. So, when we do acquisitions, we like to keep the people in place because it’s the relationships between the banker and their townspeople and their neighbors and their consumers that are the most valuable portion of our business,” he said.

One of its acquisitions was the Wilber National Bank chain headquartered in Oneonta back in 2011.

With that purchase came the J.C. branch which originally opened in 2004.

Michelle Carlsson has been the branch manager since the beginning.

“We have that hometown bank feel. Even though this is one of the bigger cities that we’re in. We still like to be on a first name basis. We know all of our customers, we know everything there is to know about them. We like to make things personal,” she says.

Carlsson oversees the branch’s consumer loans and mortgages.

Other employees handle commercial loans and trusts.

And there are tellers to assist people with deposit accounts and other retail services.

Community Bank’s motto is “Bank Happy.”