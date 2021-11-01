Business of the Week: Cider Mill

ENDICOTT, NY – Cider Mill is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

There has been a cider mill in Endicott since 1926, however that original mill was lost to a fire in the winter of 1972.

The current one standing today was built the same year, in the same location where the original one was lost.

The Cider Mill Playhouse was added on in 1976 as an adjunct of Binghamton University’s theatre program.

Today, kids can come watch the cider and the donuts being made right in front of them.

Assistant Manager, Brent Natzle says the Cider Mill is one of the most popular fall attractions.

“We have been a big part of the community for years and years and years. We have lines out the door when we open, we have lines out the door on our special days, and to be recognized by the community for the work that we are doing, just being apart of the community it’s absolutely astounding and I love it, I think it’s great,” he said.

It offers everything from cider, donuts, candy apples, pumpkins, pies, and apparel.

Natzle says if you’d like a Thanksgiving Pie, to please pre-order as soon as possible as they are hard to come by this year.

To do so, visit http://cidermillEndicott.com.

The Cider Mill closes for the season December 1st.