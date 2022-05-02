BINGHAMTON, NY –

Chroma Cafe and Bakery is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.



Chroma is located on Court Street in downtown Binghamton and serves cookies, croissants, scones, coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, danish and turnovers, all fresh baked on the premises.



It also bakes fresh bread and is known for its sandwich cookies, filled with butter cream or ganache.



Originally opened in 2012, Kim and Gerilyn Cummings purchased the business in 2018.



Gerilyn says “they pride themselves on using locally sourced ingredients and making everything from scratch.

“We use artesian flour. Just trying to put a lot of love into our baking and all of the products that we buy locally makes it special.” she says.

Chroma Cafe also makes special cakes and pies to order and serves Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters coffee and espresso drinks.



It’s open for breakfast and lunch from 7:30 to 2 Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 to 2 while the college students are still in town.



For more information, go to ChromaCafeandBakery.com.