Business of the Week: Children’s Home

HILLCREST, NY – The Children’s Home is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

It’s a full service child welfare organization operating 20 separate programs that serve children and families.

In addition to the nearly 50 kids who live in its residence halls on the Hillcrest campus, the Children’s Home provides services to hundreds of other young people and their families, including foster care, adoptions, supportive apartments for college-age clients and community-based programs for children still living at home.

The organization was founded as an orphanage over 110 years ago by 4 Methodist women who were known as Deaconesses.

“They responded and said there was a need. There was a need to care for children in the community. And that response is what drives us today. So, our responses are different, When we see a need, we still ask the same question, ‘How should we respond and what can we do?” says President/CEO George Dermody.

The Children’s Home recently established the Southern Tier Community Center in what used to be the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome.

There, it provides a variety of childcare options as well as fitness and recreation opportunities for all ages.

Dermody says a capital campaign has been launched for the STCC to renovate its pool, locker rooms, fitness facilities and more as it seeks to become a vibrant hub of activity in Endicott.