BINGHAMTON, NY – Cetera Investors is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Cetera Investors is a full service broker and dealer specializing in retirement planning.

It offers mutual funds, managed accounts, annuities, short and long-term planning, estate planning and life insurance.

Cetera specializes in rollover retirement accounts.

Financial Advisor Crystal DeMarco says the firm handles pension funds for UHS and Lourdes.

DeMarco says the pandemic has illustrated the value of advanced planning.

“They understood the importance of having an emergency account. If they didn’t have one already, to quickly get one or plan one for the future. I think that was probably the number one thing that came out of it is planning for the future and having a little bit of money set aside for the unknowns,” says DeMarco.

Cetera Investors has 5 financial advisors and 5 support staff.

It was founded in the late 80’s as a family-owned business called First Investors and is now located inside Square Deal Place on Grant Avenue in Endicott.

More information at CeteraInvestors.com.