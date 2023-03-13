BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Care Compass Network has been chosen as the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s business of the week.

Care Compass is a not-for-profit formed in 2015 with the creation of New York State’s 8 billion dollar Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program, often referred to as DSRIP.

The program was created to restructure the health care delivery system by reinvesting into Medicaid.

Care Compass collaborates with over 115 organizations to better the coordination of care and reduction of health expenses for their clients.

Marketing and Communications Manager Melissa Gusman says, “Get them talking, sharing experiences, sharing the barriers and challenges that they’re experiencing, and kind of give them a way to innovate. How can we come together and create maybe a new program or a new service, or a new way to do something, that is really going to wrap care.”

Gusman says that CareCompass tries to integrate collaboration between the Southern Tier’s social and medical care providers.

The not-for-profit has roughly 36 employees.

You can view their services, and get more information by visiting their website, care-compass.org.