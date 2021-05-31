BINGHAMTON, NY – Brand Boss Studio is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Brand Boss Studio is all about empowering businesses and business owners to own your differences.

It has 3 employees that strive to take your brand and marketing to the next level.

It offers training, different courses, and also the Brand Boss Show Podcast as well as a Youtube page.

Chief Brand Boss, Rachel Jenks, says you can either ‘Keep Up With The Joneses,’ or be the Joneses, the choice is yours.

“Because we are all about authenticity. So in an industry that again like I said is so much about copy cat and all of this, I firmly believe that at the end of the day nobody knows the identity of your business better than you do, because that idea was given to you. It could have been given to all these other people, right, but it was given to you,” says Jenks.

Jenks wants to share the tools, strategies, techniques and tips to help owners understand what the difference is between branding and marketing.

New episodes for the Podcast come out every Tuesday and you can find those on any Podcast platform.

Also check out it’s website at brandbossstudio.com for all it offers.