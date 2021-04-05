Business of the Week: Binghamton Slag Roofing

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Slag Roofing is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Better known as B-S-R, the business has been around for 107 years and has expanded from just roofing to all areas of home improvement and full-service construction.

The company is broken up into a commercial and residential divisions, and can assist homeowners with roofing and gutters as well as kitchen and bath work.

BSR President Greg Griffiths says the business was started by his great grandfather, Samuel, and has continued down the line.

“The one atmosphere that we have in the business here is that everybody is treated like family. You know, everybody is treated like they got a stake in everything that goes on. So it’s really, I think it’s the relationship we have with our employees and our installers that sets us apart,” says Griffiths.

BSR is currently looking for skilled carpenters as well as people who can lay tile and framing as part of their construction and remodeling expansion.

For more information, you can visit BSRonline.com.