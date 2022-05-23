BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The Ponies are one of 4 professional development teams in the New York Mets organization.

Minor League baseball returned to our area in 1992 with the Binghamton Mets.

The team was rebranded the Rumble Ponies prior to the 2017 season.

During this past off-season, David Sobotka purchased the team and is currently its president.

Sobotka has put an emphasis on improving the team’s merchandise, increasing the number of promotions and introducing personal appearances by sports and entertainment celebrities.

He says the Rumble Ponies currently have the 3 top-rated prospects in the Mets farm system.

Sobotka says Binghamton should be proud to have one of only 30 double A teams in the country.

“Not many cities have it, many cities would love to have one. This is an attraction, not just to the people who live here, but when people think about, ‘Do I want to move here?’ They go, ‘Oh, they’ve got a AA baseball team, that’s pretty cool. That must mean there’s a lot going on here,'” he said.

Sobotka says Mirabito Stadium is like a theme park with a baseball game taking place.

There are bounce houses and other attractions, special giveaways, many food and drink options at the concession stands and multiple fireworks nights.

The Ponies hold a We Care Wednesdays promotion that supports local charities.

And the team started a Ponies Pals program offering 50 tickets to underserved youth and their guardians.

For a schedule of games and promotions and to purchase tickets, go to http://MiLB.com/Binghamton.