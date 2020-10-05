Business of the Week: AT&T Store

BINGHAMTON, NY – The AT&T store in the University Plaza in Vestal is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The store sells smart phones, tablets and wireless communication plans.

Plus phone cases, chargers, earpieces, television services, and watches.

The facility itself is operated by Premier Technologies, which is a private firm that sells AT&T products.

Over the last few months, even during the pandemic, the store has reported some of its best sales numbers ever.

It attributes that its good location on the Vestal Parkway, increased traffic in the store, and people knowing what they want before they walk in.

District Manager Roy Pfoh says serving the Binghamton and Vestal area has helped him find his own niche.

“Everyone is familiar with cell phone services and our technology, but it’s a very competitive landscape. We still have plenty of competition in the marketplace, and the most important thing that we offer here is our people and our service,” says Pfoh.

The store opened in 2016, and has worked to operate in new ways for the safety of its customers.

Its employees wear masks while on duty, and clean the store regularly.

The facility is located between the Starbucks and GNC.