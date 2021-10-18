Business of the Week: Anew Dermatology

BINGHAMTON, NY – Anew Dermatology is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It came to the Southern Tier 3 years ago after Physician Robert Egbers noticed there was a need for dermatology services here.

Anew Dermatology offers Mohs Surgery and any general dermatology like preventative screenings, skin checks, and more.

Egbers says Mohs surgery has been proven to be the most effective method for removing certain types of skin cancers.

With about 25 employees, Egbers says doing what’s best for the patient is always the goal.

“We have just really great people looking to do the right thing for patients. The idea of what we do is just following the golden rule and it’s just that simple,” says Egbers.

Anew Dermatology also offers reconstructive surgery and non-surgical treatments as well.

It’s open Monday through Thursday 8 to 5:30.

To make an appointment, call 444-5446.