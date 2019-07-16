Business of the Week: Ameriprise Financial

This week’s Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week is Ameriprise Financial Jon L. Myers and Associates.

Located on the Vestal Parkway, Ameriprise Financial Jon L Myers and Associates is an independent franchise of Ameriprise, a financial planning company. They do a wide variety of financial planning that ranges from investments, to insurance along with retirement and education. Amerirpise Financial Jon L Myers and Associates has been around since 1992 with the Vestal offices opening in 2007. Chief Operating Officer Brian Derry says their relationships with clients is responsible for their continued growth.

“The focus on providing a confident future for our clients. Specifically everyone’s situation is a little different, so from a financial planning perspective, to get a baseline plan on every single one of our clients to make sure we’re doing the best we can for them moving forward to meet their goals.”

The company was ranked 12th in Forbes top 100 financial planners in Upstate New York and in the top 400 in Financial Times Magazine’s nationwide rankings. Jon L Myers and Associates has other offices in Syracuse, Geneva, Saratoga Springs, Skaneateles, and are looking to expand into other states.