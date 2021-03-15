Business of the Week: American Quality Society

BINGHAMTON, NY – American Society for Quality is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

ASQ has been around since 1947 and since then it has been playing a significant role in helping companies and individuals improve their customer service.

They provide training and education as well as offer all different kinds of certification and help companies become more effective and efficient.

Former program chair Hadassah Mativetsky says ASQ is internationally recognized for all the great work it provides.

“It has helped me think about the bigger picture of my day to day tasks and help me improve things in my work place concretely. It’s defintely had a clear impact on my ability to do a good job at work,” says Mativetsky.

ASQ has three big areas they focus on, those being process improvement, team work, and supplier relations.

If anyone is interested in joining in on their meetings, free of charge, you visit their website at ASQ.org.