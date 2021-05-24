Business of the Week: American Cancer Society

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Cancer Society is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in New York City in 1913, the Cancer Society is now the second largest funder of cancer research in the country after the federal government.

The non-profit, known for its popular fundraising events including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and Relay For Life, has invested 5 billion dollars in research since the 1940’s.

Much of that has lead to advances in prevention and early detection.

Community Development Manager Catherine Faughnan says screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies are key.

“Our mission focus for this year essentially is return to screening because last year so many people probably missed their appointments. Whether they were canceled, they just couldn’t get to it, they were scared to go to the doctor. Screening, prevention, early detection is a huge thing for us,” says Faughnan.

Faughnan says she’s thrilled that the Cancer Society will be returning to holding in-person events later this year, including the Making Strides Walk which will take place at Rec Park in Binghamton on October 24th.

The Cancer Society no longer has a Greater Binghamton office as Faughnan works from home and donor money is no longer spent on rent and utilities.

The national organization has a 24 hour help line and online live chat.

Call 800-227-2345 or go to cancer.org.